Day celebrates our armed forces

A local celebration to show appreciation of the work of the Armed Forces took place in Alexandra Park on Sunday.

Armed Forces Day was hosted by the Hastings and St Leonards Veterans Association.

Armed Forces Day in Alexandra Park. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180625-075627001

The event started with a parade and drum-head service of remembrance at 10am before Air Marshal Christopher Nickols CB, CBE, Mar FRAeS Dl took the salute at a parade of veterans, cadet units and youth organisations led by the 17th Tonbridge Scout and Guide Band.

The free event was part of the annual national Armed Forces Day campaign that gives everyone the opportunity to show their support for the men and women of our armed forces past and present.

Taking part in Sunday’s celebration were the Coastal Twirlers and Hollington Gymnasts and there were military vehicles

The day came to a close with a ‘Sunset’ Ceremony and lowering of the union flag at 3.45pm.

Pictures by Frank Copper.