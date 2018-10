The date for the Sprat and Winkle Run is Sunday November 14 and not Saturday 13 as previously stated in an article.

The event will see around 70 commercial vintage vehicles arriving in Hastings from Sevenoaks and is part of the Hastings Week events.

Vehicles will be lining up on the Stade Open space from 10am - 4pm for people to view.

The event follows the spectacular bonfire celebrations on the evening of Saturday October 13.