Mad Jacks Morris were up with the lark today for the traditional May Day dancing at dawn.

People gathered at the Ladies Parlour, on the West Hill, from 4.30am, for the celebration of summer.

Dancing at Dawn, West Hill, Hastings. Photo by Kevin Boorman.''Three local sides, Mad Jack's Men, Mad Jack's Women, and Hannah's Cat, followed the tradition of 'dancing at dawn' on May Day, on Ladies Parlour, against the historic backdrop of Hastings Castle. Starting at 0500, each side performed a number of dances, with the event finishing with a mass dance around the perimeter of Ladies Parlour. SUS-180105-085151001

The old custom seemed to do the trick heralding in a bright, sunny morning, after a day of torrential rain on Monday.

Dancing at Dawn is the precursor to a weekend of celebrations for Jack in the Green, which culminates in a colourful procession from the Old Town to the West Hill on Monday.