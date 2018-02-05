Dad running 10th Half Marathon

Leo Cacciatore, a 39 year old father of two from Battle, will be running his 10th Hastings Half Marathon this year, to raise vital funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Leo, said: “I’ve run the Hastings Half Marathon nine times already and it’s my favourite half marathon to run. St Michael’s Hospice means a lot to me, as my partner is a Nurse at the Hospice.

“I am so proud of her and know what amazing work they all do there, so this is why I will be running for the Hospice this year. I’ll be running for everyone who’s been affected by cancer including my friends and family. My training is going well so far and I can’t wait to run my 10th Hastings Half!”

Tracey Bull-Morritt, from the hospice, said: “It’s always so inspiring to see so many yellow Hospice running vests during the course of the day all supporting Hospice care for our community. If you are running this year, we would love to hear from you.”

If you would like to support St Michael’s Hospice for the Hastings Half Marathon or any other races, please contact Tracey Bull-Morritt, Community Fundraiser, on 01424 457985 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

All St Michael’s Hospice runners will receive a free race t-shirt or running vest and complimentary refreshments at the finish line, generously sponsored by John Jempson and Son, Rye.

