Cut to homeless crisis service funding reduced from 50 per cent

A crisis service for homeless people in East Sussex has reacted to East Sussex County Council’s decision to cut its funding.

Home Works was facing a 50 per cent drop in the income it receives from the county council, as part of the authority’s proposals to save £9.8 million from its adult social care budget.

However, a powerful campaign by Southdown – the not-for-profit provider of Home Works – saw the council agree to only cut its funding by 28 per cent instead of the 50 per cent originally proposed.

Southdown’s chief executive, Neil Blanchard, said: “Whilst this cut will still have a significant impact on our service for vulnerable people who are at risk of homelessness, rough sleeping and are living in crisis situations, it is not as severe as initially feared.

“The reduction in the severity of the funding cut is testament to the vital difference Home Works makes to people’s lives and the communities we live in. It is also testament to the huge effort by Home Works’ staff and clients to campaign for the service. Thank you to everybody who helped us to protect Home Works’ funding.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we will work with the council to manage the impact of the 28 per cent Home Works funding cut.

“We will do everything we can to maximise our vital support for vulnerable people in crisis, as well as help to reduce demands on East Sussex housing, health and social care services.

“Whilst there will be no imminent change to Home Works, as we confirm the council’s requirements for the service going forwards we will ensure we keep all our stakeholders updated.

“We passionately believe that a true indicator of a civilised and caring society is how it treats and supports its most vulnerable citizens when they are in crisis.

“We will continue to work with East Sussex County Council to lobby central Government to address the national crisis in social care funding.”

The county council had previously said that, as a result of cuts in the funding it gets from central Government, it had to ‘make difficult decisions, to ensure it can make its increasingly limited resources go as far as possible, to help as many people as possible’.

Visit www.southdown.org/housing-support/home-works-east-sussex.