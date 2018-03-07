Curtain goes up on Hastings Musical Festival

Hastings International Musical Festival is currently underway and providing an opportunity for talented musicians, singers and dancers to showcase their skills.

Speech and drama was centre-stage in the early days of the Festival.

Hastings Musical Festival 2018

Festival Director Molly Townson said: “The Monologue under 12yrs was won by Laura Barnett from Ashford School presented by the President of the Bexhill Rotary Club, Paul Frostick.

“High marks were awarded throughout by our adjudicator, Silvia Cavalier who had braved her journey to the Festival travelling through the snow from Derbyshire.

“One highlight was the Speech Share a Poem class where two sisters Poppy- May and Molly-Ann Murfin performed a very moving First World War poem which they had written themselves.

“The Festival continues with the Dancing Section culminating in the Silver and Gold Medals on March 13 at 6pm, Instrumental Music, Singing. Primary Schools Day, and the ever popular Choirs Day.”

