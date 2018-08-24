Cry of Winkle Up goes out as new members are inducted to traditional Hastings club

Hastings Winkle Club inducted nine new members at an ancient ceremony on Winkle Island during Old Town Carnival Week.

In attendance were the Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden and the newly appointed Old Town Crier.

The new Winklers pledged themselves to the Club’s aims and were reminded this was the exact spot where Her Majesty The Queen received her golden winkle brooch when she visited the Old Town in 1997.

Club Chairman, Christian Burton presented the new members with their winkles and told them to carry them proudly at all times.

Formalities concluded with the cry of ‘Winkle Up!’ whereupon members gave a pound towards Winkle Club local good causes.

Picture by Sid Saunders.