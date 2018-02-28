Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Annual show denotes that spring is in the air!

With current temperatures hovering around zero it may not feel particularly springlike but Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society’s Spring Flower Show denotes that things can only get better!

The show will be held at Crowhurst Village Hall, on Saturday, March 17. With 50 classes, the society welcome entries to the show from everyone. The society’s chair, Mary Boorman said: “Our first flower show of the year is usually a bright and refreshing show with lots of colour and energy for us all to enjoy. Entries can be made online or using the form provided in the schedule, which are available to download from the website. Hard copies are available within the Village.” The show is open to public from 2pm and admission is free. Visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk