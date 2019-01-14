Crowd queues to show love for Hastings Pier

Approximately 200 people queued outside the gates of Hastings Pier to show their love for the popular attraction.

The demonstration, called If You Love The Pier Then Join The Queue, took place on Saturday morning (January 12) and welcomed a crowd of around 200 to 250 people.

It was organised by a group of residents who said they were not happy with Sheikh Abid Gulzar’s decision to close Hastings Pier until March for ‘essential repairs’ following a fire.

Steve Wilkins, one of the organisers, said: “The event was incredible. It couldn’t have gone any better. We made our point in a decent, peaceful way. Exactly as we had hoped. “The queue was full of people of all ages including families and dog walkers. A perfect representation of the cross section of people who enjoy the pier.

“The meeting with myself, Amber Rudd and Mr Gulzar went very well, on the whole and I think I managed to get across what we, the community wanted.

“I explained that if the problem is in the pavilion, then simply keep that closed for repairs and open the rest of the pier. Amber was very receptive to this idea and spoke to me afterwards about it. She said she was going to push this idea with Mr Gulzar.

“So myself and the other organisers could not be happier as to how it went.”

Mr Gulzar was joined at the event by the leader of Hastings Borough Council Peter Chowney and Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd.

Mr Gulzar said: “I was delighted to meet so many passionate people who came out to support Hastings Pier today.

“It was a great opportunity to meet local residents, local councillors including the leader of the council councillor Peter Chowney and finally the local MP the Rt. Hon. Amber Rudd.

“Today’s meeting outside the pier demonstrated support from people who are clearly looking forward to the pier reopening before Easter.”

Answering questions from concerned residents, Mr Gulzar said he would never implement a general admission charge for Hastings Pier.

He added he wanted Hastings and Eastbourne piers to be ‘the pride of our nation’.

Residents taking part in Saturday’s demonstration met at 10.30am before proceeding to Hastings Pier led by a local band.

At 11am, the crowd formed a single-file queue outside the locked gates before the crowd dispersed at approximately 11.30am.

Organisers of Saturday’s queue said it was an opportunity to celebrate all the former pier employees of 2018.

They said they wished to show their love for the pier ‘as an asset for the local community’.

Mr Gulzar added: “I have always considered the opinions of Eastbourne and Hastings residents important and will not be happy until residents are satisfied.

“It is my objective that the end result is to make both piers the pride of our nation.

“I am pleased to note the support received today from the MP and councillors from both the Labour and Conservative parties.

“I love Hastings and Eastbourne very much and only want the best for both towns. My vision for the piers are achievable and this is the result I want which is two of the best piers in the United Kingdom.”

