'Criminal damage' to medieval window at listed Westfield church

Police are appealing for witnesses after a medieval window was smashed at an 11th century church in Westfield.

Further windows were also damaged at grade I listed St John The Baptist church in Church Lane, Westfield, police confirmed.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday (March 31).

The heritage crime is being investigated by police and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 0838 31/03.

SEE MORE: Help keep Hastings Old Town clean by taking part in a litter pick

New initiative aims to give Hastings and Eastbourne babies the best start in life

Hastings conference looks at potential route of new seafront ‘mini-tram’

The church in Westfield. Photo: Sussex Police Heritage

The damage to the window. Photo: Sussex Police Heritage