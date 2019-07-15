Young woman sexually assaulted in Hastings

Police in Hastings have arrested a man following a sexual assault on a woman on a footpath in the town.

Sussex Police said the teenage woman was walking along the path leading from Strood Road to Alexandra Park at about 7pm on Thursday (July 12) when she was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man who then made off on foot in the direction of Asda at Silverhill.

Police

Police said she was left shaken by the incident, and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Following intensive police enquiries an 18-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested the following day on suspicion of sexual assault.

Sussex Police said after being interviewed he was released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Steve Shimmons said: “If you have any information that could help our investigation please get in touch with us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1441 of 12/07. You can also talk to any of our patrolling officers and PCSOs. We’d also like to hear from anyone who has had unwanted approaches from men in the area recently.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “This a rare and isolated incident for the area and is not believed to be part of a pattern.

“However we have increased patrols in the area and we always want people to remain aware of their surroundings when out and about.”