Woman sexually assaulted in Hastings street

A police spokesman said at about 2.20am on Saturday (August 21), the 27-year-old woman was assaulted in Robertson Terrace at the junction with the A259, close to some red and white shelters.

The victim had met the suspect earlier that night, according to police, and they had walked together along Havelock Road towards the seafront and turned right to the location at which the assault took place.

Following a struggle the man ran off in the direction of the pier, police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Hastings street

The man had given the name of Ryan, a police spokesman said, and is described as white, about 21, 5ft 8in, with dark brown hair worn in a small bun, and clean shaven.

He had a tattoo on his right forearm and was wearing a black t-shirt, black skinny jeans and black/white trainers.

Detective Constable Nick Arthur of Hastings CID said; “We are seeking any information that will help us identify and trace this man. If you were in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious, or if you think you know who Ryan is, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 228 of 21/08.”