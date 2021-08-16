Woman hurt trying to stop 2 men fighting in Hastings town centre
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted as she attempted to break up a fight between two men in Hastings town centre, a spokesman said.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:11 pm
Monday, 16th August 2021, 5:07 pm
Officers on patrol were approached in Robertson Street on Sunday (August 15) at 2.45am to help a woman lying on the ground with an injured arm, said police.
She was taken to hospital and found to have suffered a fractured wrist.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent and he was later released under investigation, said a police spokesman.
People with information are asked to report it online, call 101 quoting serial 210 of 15/08, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.