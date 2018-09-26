Woman banned from keeping animals for life after mistreating two dogs

Lorraine Croft, 49, of Western Road, St Leonards, has been banned from keeping animals for life after pleading guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

She pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to two Shih Tzu dogs by failing to investigate and address problems with their teeth when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 7.

She also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Shih Tzu dog called Elliot by failing to investigate and address a problem with its leg and pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Shih Tzu called Missy by failing to provide adequate veterinary care and attention for a problem with its eye.

In addition, she pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of animals she was caring for were met, by failing to provide adequate routine husbandry such as grooming, nail clipping and flea treatment. The offences took place at St Leonards, between October 24 last year and January 24. As well as the life ban on owning animals, or participating in keeping them, the court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs. She can not apply for the ban to be lifted within a two year period.

See also Man endangers lives by throwing furniture on railway tracks at Hastings

