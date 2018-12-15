Woman attacked and raped in Hastings

Detectives in Hastings are investigating the rape of a woman in the town in the early hours this morning (Saturday, December 15).

Police said they were alerted at 5.34am after the 19-year-old sought help at a house after being attacked by a man she did not know in the West Hill area of the town.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was vicious attack and we want to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or the man who perpetrated it.

“We have located the scene, which has been cordoned off while our scenes of crime team undertake forensic analysis of the area.

“The woman is now being cared for by specially-trained officers.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was present on West Hill between approximately 3am and 6am on Saturday morning.

“Any information could be useful, so please contact us either by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Insight.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“There is an increased police presence in the area and if you have any concerns, please feel free to speak to our officers, especially if you live locally and believe that you may have heard or seen something that you now think may have been suspicious or just out of the ordinary.”