Witnesses sought to large fight in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses to a large fight in Bexhill.

Officers were called to London Road at 2.10am on December 21 to reports of an altercation involving a group of around 20 people outside The Town House pub.

Police said five people suffered head injuries in the incident, one of which is serious, and one person suffered a broken arm.

Police said three men have been arrested in connection with the fight.

An 18-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class B drug, assault of an emergency worker, and criminal damage.

A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Bexhill, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

All three have been released on police bail until January 17, 2020.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any further information, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 139 of 21/12.