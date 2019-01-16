Witness describes seeing fox dragged by car through Hastings town centre

A woman who witnessed a fox being dragged through Hastings town centre said the person responsible needs to find help.

Police received a report on Monday afternoon (January 15) that a car emerging from Castle Hill Road onto the A2101 Queen’s Road, Hastings, at 3.30pm had been seen with a black bag tied to its rear bumper.

Police said a car was seen with a black bag tied to its rear bumper, which on closer inspection was found to contain the body of a dead fox

On closer inspection, according to police, the bag was found to contain the body of a dead fox.

Police said the driver was unaware the fox had been tied to their vehicle before they were notified by a member of the public who called police.

One witness, who saw the car being driven down Castle Hill Road, said she chased after the vehicle to try to get the attention of the driver.

The witness, who asked not to be named said: “I ran after it but they were driving quite fast down Castle Hill Road.

“Then they turned at the bottom of Castle Hill Road and drove back up the hill.

“I wasn’t sure if they were aware of it or not and I don’t know who stopped the car.”

The witness said the incident was witnessed by a number of other people, including her neighbour, a builder and a couple of young men.

Addressing the person responsible, the witness added: “Obviously they are deeply disturbed and need to find help from the appropriate agencies.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “There are no further lines of enquiry at this stage, however anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 797 of 14/01.”

