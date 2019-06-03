Who is painting cat faces around Hastings and St Leonards?

Police in Hastings are investigating a series of graffiti paintings across Hastings and St Leonards.

The force says it has received ongoing reports of a cat face being painted on surfaces throughout the town.

Officers are appealing for any information about the graffiti to help with police’s ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further details should call police on 101 quoting CAD 1442 23/04/2019.

