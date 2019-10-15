Watch men joke about Hastings town centre stabbing which left victim with life-threatening injuries

Police have released a video of two men who joked about a stabbing in Hastings town centre.

This video was posted on Snapchat shortly after the attack on a 34-year-old man, who sustained life-threatening injuries including 12 stab wounds.

Reece Lefevre – covered in what appears to be the victim’s blood – confesses: “I jerked him about 10 times”, before making a stabbing motion with his hand.

Tyler Jones, who recorded the video, responds: “I think I broke my hand punching the boy; you’ve jerked him about 10 times in the chest piece, you mad man.”

The footage emerged following an investigation into the incident, which occurred in Trinity Street, Hastings, in the early hours of November 11, 2018.

The victim was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital’s trauma centre, where he underwent emergency surgery.

He also received multiple blows in the form of kicks and punches – the force of the impact was so severe that he sustained what appeared to be a footwear mark on his skull.

The man was helped by members of the public and Hastings Safe Space volunteers, who were quick to respond while waiting for emergency services.

In the meantime, three suspects involved ran from the scene. They were identified and arrested the following day.

Lefevre, 20, a student, of The Cheviots, Hastings, was charged with committing grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in public, and pleaded guilty to both offences. He was sentenced to 10 years’ detention in a young offender institution and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge. His early guilty plea was taken into account.

Jones, 26, a factory worker, of Darvel Down, Netherfield, was also charged with committing grievous bodily harm, which he denied, and was found guilty by a jury. He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge. His early guilty plea was taken into account.

Both defendants were sentenced following the conclusion of a trial at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 27.

A third defendant – a 19-year-old man from Hastings – was found not guilty of committing grievous bodily harm by the same jury and will face no further action.

Detective Constable Rob Mitchell-Davis, of the Hastings Investigations Team, said: “This was a viscous assault against a man who lost several pints of blood after being stabbed multiple times. He is extremely fortunate to be alive, given the seriousness of the offence and the severity of the injuries he sustained.

“I’d like to thank the quick-thinking members of the community and medical volunteers who assisted him and ensured he survived.

“It appears this started as a verbal altercation between the three defendants and the victim, before it escalated into a much more serious incident.

“Lefevre and Jones made off from the scene without hesitation, leaving the victim fighting for his life. Our enquiries led to the discovery of a video Jones posted on Snapchat in the aftermath of the attack, and we were able to use this as evidence in court to secure their convictions. The behaviour they display in this video is quite appalling, and demonstrates their total disregard for the welfare of their victim.

“Jones’ sentence is reflected in his denial of his involvement throughout the case.

“We continue to be committed to tackling knife crime and raising awareness of the associated risks. Knives destroy lives, and there is absolutely no need for anyone to carry a knife on them. By being in possession of a knife, there is a chance you will use it – or it will be used against you. Ditch the knife and save a life.”