Watch joyriding plumber lead police on 100mph pursuit through St Leonards in stolen car

Police have released shocking dashcam footage from a 100mph pursuit in St Leonards earlier this year.

Serial criminal James Poole took his partner’s hired car following an argument and decided to take it for a ride, Hove Crown Court heard yesterday. Click here to read the original story.

Police have released footage of the high-speed pursuit. Pictures and video: Sussex Police

A police unit out on patrol spotted him and started following him as he careened around corners and past houses at speeds of up to 100mph, the court heard.

After watching police dashcam footage of the incident, experienced Crown Court judge Christine Laing QC said it was ‘one of the worst cases of dangerous driving I have seen for some time’.

Poole, 24, who the court heard has a host of previous convictions, hails from Caldbec Hill in Battle, according to the court lists.

Following his sentencing, police released a cut-down version of the high-speed dashcam footage to the Observer.