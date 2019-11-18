Watch BMW driver narrowly avoid a head-on collision on Sussex A-road

Dashcam footage released by Sussex Police shows a BMW driver overtaking a HGV before narrowly avoiding a head-on collision on a Sussex A-road.

The driver has since been identified as Andrew Warner, of Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill, police said.

The 46-year-old appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 25, said police, charged with driving without due care and attention, which he pleaded guilty to.

He had his licence endorsed with eight points, and was ordered to pay a £600 fine, £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

The footage, captured on the A272 near Haywards Heath, has been released by Sussex Police to highlight the dangers of poor driving behaviour, and to demonstrate that police will prosecute anyone caught committing such offences.

A spokesman said: “This dash-cam footage helped to secure a conviction of careless driving against a man from Burgess Hill.

The BMW driver, Andrew Warner, has been prosecuted.''Picture: Sussex Police

“The video shows a BMW overtake a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on a single carriageway – narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction – before cutting back in and braking sharply.

“The incident was captured on the A272 near Haywards Heath on March 12, and sent to Sussex Police via Operation Crackdown.”

Op Crackdown is an online tool which allows members of the public to report antisocial driving such as speeding, tailgating, overtaking, using a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

In some cases, especially where evidence is provided, the reported driver may face prosecution.

He was fortunate to avoid colliding not only with the HGV, but also the vehicle travelling in the opposite carriageway. PC Tim Critchlow, of the Operation Crackdown team

PC Tim Critchlow, of the Operation Crackdown team, said: “It appears Warner has grown impatient with following the HGV and taken out his frustrations by overtaking it, and then brake-testing right in front of it.

“This is an extremely risky manoeuvre, as a car stands little chance when faced with the impact of a 35-tonne truck.

“He was fortunate to avoid colliding not only with the HGV, but also the vehicle travelling in the opposite carriageway.

“We’ve released this footage to highlight the dangers of poor driving behaviour, and to demonstrate that we will prosecute anyone caught committing such offences.”

Hundreds of thousands of reports have been made to Operation Crackdown since it was launched in 2007, police said, with the main aim to educate the public through warning letters and personal visits where necessary.

However, motorists could also face prosecution where compelling evidence is received.

More than 300 drivers have been prosecuted in the past 18 months following dash-cam footage sent to Operation Crackdown, police said, and officers are encouraging people to continue to report incidents online.