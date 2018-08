A wanted teenager was found by police in Hastings last night and arrested on suspicion of burglary, according to a police spokesman.

In a statement, Sussex Police said Joseph Charlott, 16, from Carlisle, wanted in both Cumbria and Sussex, was found by police in Hastings on Thursday evening (August 2).

Police said he was found while officers were executing a warrant.

The spokesman added: “He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and currently remains in police custody.”