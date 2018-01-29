Wanted man could be in Hastings or Bexhill

A £500 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with motoring offences.

Toby Gittins, 31, whose last known address was in Bexhill, has numerous links to Hastings and Bexhill, along with Waterlooville in Hampshire.

He is white, 5’ 11”, of stocky athletic build with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe that he may have information about an incident in Hastings on December 23 when a red Jaguar car failed to stop for police in Old London Road and then travelled through the town at speeds of up to 80mph and jumping red lights before crashing in Alexandra Park, where the driver ran off.

It is being linked to another incident on August 24 last when a black Mercedes crashed into the wall of a house in Buckingham Road after earlier failing to stop for police in Marline Road, St Leonards.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 257 of 23/12.