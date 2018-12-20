Wanted man arrested on Hastings beach

A wanted man was arrested by officers on Hastings beach, Sussex Police said.

According to the police, the 34-year-old man was wanted for breaching an order.

On Monday (December 17), he was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and for acquire, use or possession of criminal property.

He has been released under investigation.

