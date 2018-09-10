Wanted man arrested in St Leonards

A wanted man has been arrested in St Leonards, according to Sussex Police.

Lee Woods, 25, of Drummond Road, Portsmouth, was arrested by officers on Saturday, September 1, after he was spotted in a car, police said.

A police spokesman said he was wanted on recall to prison.

