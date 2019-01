A wanted woman from Hastings has been arrested and returned to prison, according to Sussex Police.

Kay Pawson, 32, was wanted for recall to prison for breaching the terms of her prison release licence, police said.

Police had issued an appeal for her whereabouts on December 13.

On Wednesday (January 2), police said she had been arrsted and returned to prison.

