VIDEO: St Leonards car vandal caught on camera

Police are appealing for anyone who may know this man to get touch after the roof of a convertible car was slashed in St Leonards.

In video released by police, a group of five people appear to be trying the handles on the car before the suspect cut a 2ft triangular shape from the roof of the car. Police say the incident took place at around 2.30am on December 3 in Undercliff, St Leonards.

Nothing was stolen from inside the car as the suspects abruptly left the scene, police say.

Police Constable Andrew Misrahi said: “The suspects can be seen trying the handles on a variety of cars and something must have caught their eye within the convertible.

“Without hesitation the suspect slices the top of the roof, taking the piece completely off.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information on these suspects to come forward immediately.”

If you have any information you can report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 843 of 03/12. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.