VIDEO: Police chief says arrested man knew murder victims

Chief Superintendent Jason Taylor has confirmed that the arrested man knew the two women who were killed in a shooting last night.

Police have launched a murder investigation after two women were tragically killed in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, last night.

Chief Superintendent Jason Taylor paid tribute to the two women. Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Ch Sup Jason Taylor confirmed the arrested man was known to the victims.

He remains in custody following his arrest on suspicion of murder.

Ch Sup Taylor said police are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

A firearm was recovered by police.

The murder investigation is continuing

