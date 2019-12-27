Vandals strike Hastings Pier

Vandals struck Hastings Pier just before Christmas, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Two panels of expensive toughened glass located on the western elevation of the Upper Deck Cafe were smashed, leaving more than £2,500 of damange.

Broken glass on Hastings Pier following the vandalism SUS-191227-114448001

Owners of the pier said the vandalism happened between 11pm on the Saturday (December 21) and 8am on the Sunday (December 22).

The chairman Sheikh Abid Gulzar said: “I am bitterly disappointed that after we had an enjoyable carol service on the Saturday provided by the Gizmo Kids where I gave them tubs of chocolates and complementary lunch to the children and the pavilion had a real charity community feel about it, enjoying and celebrating Christmas.

“Then this happens, an act of complete mindless vandalism. I feel pity for the individual responsible for this nefarious and unnecessary crime.

“It is disappointing that this has happened. Our management had to cordon off the western deck adjacent to the central building and staff spent five hours cleaning up the glass to make sure that none fell into the sea.

“Our staff are committed to making Hastings Pier a successful tourist destination but acts like this set us back and prevent us from progressing.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of criminal damage at Hastings Pier, White Rock Road, Hastings, on Sunday (December 22).

“The incident is thought to have occurred between 8pm on Saturday (December 21) and 10am the following day.

“The case has been filed pending any further information.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online quoting serial 559 of 22/12.”

