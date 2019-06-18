Valuable silver worth £50,000 stolen in Hastings burglary

Police in Hastings are investigating a house burglary in which silver antiques valued at more than £50,000 were stolen.

The house in Westfield Lane, Hastings, was broken into overnight between Sunday, June 9 and Monday, June 10 while the occupants were sleeping.

A large number of silver antiques were stolen, including candlesticks, cutlery and christening mugs, according to Sussex Police.

Detective Constable Tessa Warren said: “Many of the items are of great sentimental value and included engravings and inscriptions.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been offered distinctive silver items in the days following this burglary, and to anyone else who may have any information.

“If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 303 of 10/06.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

For tips on how to prevent burglary at your home, visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/.