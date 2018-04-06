UPDATE: Police continue to investigate death of man at St Leonards beach

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found on the beach at St Leonards.

Officers were alerted to the discovery, close to Bridge Way, by a dog walker at about 7.40am yesterday (Thursday, April 5).

The man, now believed to be in his 70s, was found with an injury to his neck and police subsequently launched a murder investigation.

Detective chief inspector Emma Heater, said: “While we have yet to formally identify the victim, Family Liaison Officers have been in contact with the next of kin of a man whom we believe is the deceased.

“A cause of death is yet to be established, and the circumstances that led to the death of this man are still being investigated.

“We are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 5pm on Wednesday, April 4 and 7.40am on Thursday, April 5, or anyone with any information, to contact us.

“Please report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Stanton.”

