Two teenagers robbed in Battle in middle of night

Four teenagers were in the vicinity of Upper Lake around 3.20am last Sunday (October 24) when they were approached by a man who threatened them and demanded their possessions.

Police said two of the victims were able to flee, while the suspect stole cash and other items from the two remaining victims.

The suspect, who is described as having a brown beard, was then seen to leave the scene in a Volkswagen Golf being driven by another person.

Officers investigating the matter are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV or doorbell footage from the area.