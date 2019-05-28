Two men left with serious injuries after St Leonards attack

Two men suffered serious head and facial injuries during an attack in St Leonards at the weekend.

Sussex Police were called to Church Road just after 2.20am on Sunday (May 26) after reports of an altercation.

Two men suffered serious head and facial injuries after they were attacked by two other men, a police spokesman said.

Both victims were taken to hospital. An area search was conducted by officers but the two suspects were not found.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to report information online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or by calling 1101 quoting 141 of 26/05.

