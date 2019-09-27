Two men jailed after stabbing in Hastings town centre

Two men involved in a stabbing in Hastings town centre have been jailed.

The two men – Reece Lefevre, 20, of The Cheviots, in Hastings, and Tyler Jones, 26, of Darvel Down, in Netherfield, Battle – were both arrested after Ian Waters received life-threatening injuries in an attack on a night out in Hastings in November 2018.

Lefevre pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having an article with a blade or point.

At Hove Crown Court on Friday (September 27), the 20-year-old was sentenced to ten years in a young offenders institute and 18 months for having a knife, the court confirmed. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Jones, who was found guilty by unanimous verdict of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial in August, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Hove Crown Court said.

Callum Willard, who stood trial alongside Jones, was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent by unanimous verdict. He was also cleared of affray by unanimous verdict.

