Two men injured in assault in Hastings town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men suffered facial injuries in an assault in Hastings town centre.

By Alex Watts
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:11 am

Both men were taken to hospital after they were believed to have been attacked by a group of people between Bar Moda and Caffé Nero, on Queens Road, at around 10pm on Monday, December 27.

Have you read? St Leonards: Hunt continues for intruders who beat and tied up man in his home

One of the victims suffered serious injuries requiring further treatment. The second victim has been discharged from hospital.

Police are investigating the assault in Queens Road, Hastings

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1091 of 27/12. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Have you read? Hastings seafront restaurant to close for two months ‘to help stop spread of Covid’