Two men charged with murder in East Sussex

Two men will appear in court today (Saturday, September 14) charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man in the early hours of Wednesday morning (September 11).

Police were called to a flat in Stafford Road, Brighton, at 1.58am after a report of disturbance.

Police on scene in Stafford Road

Officers forced entry to the premises where they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, but was sadly pronounced dead at 3.53am. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police said Francesco Dagostino, 44, a kitchen worker, of Stafford Road, Brighton and Giuseppe Petriccione, 45, a kitchen worker, of no fixed address, have been charged with murder and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the enquiry, said: “At this time, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who has sadly lost his life. I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support of the investigation, which has involved significant police presence in the area.”

Stafford Road has now reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information which may assist the investigation to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Barnfield.