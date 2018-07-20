Two jailed for criminal damage at Lewes Prison

Two men who were previously cleared of mutiny at Lewes Prison have been jailed after they admitted causing criminal damage, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Steve Goodwin, 29, of Fairlight Road, Hastings, was jailed for one year and eight months, the CPS said.

Ross Macpherson, 28, of HMP Belmarsh, was given a two year sentence, consecutive to the current nine years (six years plus three years extended licence) he is currently serving, according to the CPS.

The two men were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (July 19) after previously pleading guilty to criminal damage charges.

They were part of the five who were told they had no case to answer on Monday (July 16) to mutiny and violent disorder charges – which they all denied – following a riot in the C wing of Lewes Prison in October 2016.

Related stories:

Inmates accused of mutiny at Lewes Prison acquitted