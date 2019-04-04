Two arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and drug offences in Hastings

Two people have been arrested in Hastings on suspicion of drugs offences and human trafficking offences, according to police.

The arrests were made by the prevention team in Hastings.

The offences include possession with intent to supply class A drugs and human trafficking, according to police.

A spokesman said: “Officers conducted a stop on a young male who led them to a nearby address.

“The occupant of this address was arrested for human trafficking offences and the male was arrested on drugs-related offences following a search at the Police Station.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Police news

SEE MORE: Hotel and restaurant creating 58 jobs approved at Bexhill Enterprise Park

Police on high visibility patrols in rural Rother – this is why

People in Hastings and Rother can now donate locally to Mozambique crisis