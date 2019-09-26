Two arrested after ‘handgun waved from car’ in St Leonards

Police have arrested a man and a woman after reports a handgun had been waved from a car in St Leonards.

Police said they received a report, at 6.07pm on Saturday (September 21), of a handgun being waved from a car which was being driven past an address at Lovatt Mead, St Leonards.

Armed police in Lovat Mead, St Leonards

A man aged 25 and a woman aged 39 were later arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, according to police.

They were also both arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear, blackmail, and drugs offences.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of theft, driving whilst disqualified and assault by beating.

After being interviewed they were released on bail until October 19 while enquiries continue.

