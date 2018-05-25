Three men convicted of supplying Class A drugs in Hastings

Police in Hastings say they have struck a significant blow at local drug trafficking with the conviction of three men for dealing.

Nicholas Miller, 23, of East Street, Southwark, and of previous good character, was arrested on August 27 last year. He was found to have 29 wraps of crack cocaine and 15 wraps of heroin secreted in his rectum.

At the earliest opportunity, he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, and before His Honour Judge Charles Kemp at Lewes Crown Court on April 25 was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently.

Miller was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £140 and orders were made for the disposal of the seized drugs and forfeiture of £1,930 cash.

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court which concluded on Thursday, May 17, Tewayne Delano Harris, 20, of Highdown Lane, Sutton, Surrey was found guilty on two counts of being concerned with Stuart Gerald Gorman, 48, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, of possessing Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – with intent to supply.

Officers who went to Gorman’s bedsit had found Harris there. Open wraps containing more than 30 grammes of heroin and more than 23 grammes of crack cocaine, with a street value close to £3,000, were on a nearby table.

Following his conviction, Harris was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

Gorman, who pleaded guilty to the two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, is currently awaiting sentence. An order was made for the destruction of all the drugs seized.

Hastings and Rother District Commander, Chief Inspector Steve Curry, said: “This reflects our ongoing commitment to target people supplying class A drugs in Hastings and to reduce the significant community harm which is caused.

“Expect more people to be going through the courts and on to prison as a result of our intensive work. Each one is an example to those that may seek to make the wrong life choices and follow in their footsteps.”

Information about illegal drugs activity can be reported to police online or by phoning 101. Details can also be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers website or by phoning the independent charity in confidence on 0800 555111.