Three masked men attack woman in St Leonards flat

Police investigating a robbery at a St Leonards flat are hoping to speak to these three men after a woman was attacked and cash and mobiles phones were stolen.

At about 8.20pm on Saturday, August 24, the 50-year-old woman was at home in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, with a friend, when three men wearing facial masks forced their way in through the front door of the flat.

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said one of the men became violent and punched and kicked the woman, although she did not need hospital treatment.

The men searched the flat and stole personal items belonging to her, including cash, mobile phones and a bag, police added.

The photos show the three suspects arriving at the block of flats just before the robbery, according to police.

Detective Constable Mitchell Humby said; “We are seeking public help in identifying the three men involved in this violent crime, and we urge anyone who can recognise them, or who has any other information, to get in touch with us as soon as possible, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1335 of 24/08.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”