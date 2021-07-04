Three arrested after man knocked-out in Hastings assault

Police were called to Queens Road at 1.19am on Sunday (July 4).

A 28-year-old man from the town was reported to have lost consciousness before police arrival and was taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment to a head injury.

Two men aged 23 and 24, both from St Leonards-on-Sea, were arrested on suspicion of affray and a 28-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. All remained in custody on Sunday morning.

Police stock image