Three arrested after man knocked-out in Hastings assault
Three people were arrested after a man was knocked unconscious in a fight in a street in Hastings.
Police were called to Queens Road at 1.19am on Sunday (July 4).
A 28-year-old man from the town was reported to have lost consciousness before police arrival and was taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment to a head injury.
Two men aged 23 and 24, both from St Leonards-on-Sea, were arrested on suspicion of affray and a 28-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and possession of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. All remained in custody on Sunday morning.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or events leading up to it is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 106 of 04/07.