Three arrested after armed police are called to Hastings address

Armed police officers were called to an address in Hastings this afternoon (Monday, July 15).

Sussex Police were called to St Georges Road at around 2.30pm after a report had been received raising concern for the safety of a woman.

A spokesman for the force said: “At 2.30pm on Monday (July 15) officers, including armed officers, went to an address in St Georges Road, Hastings, after a report had been received raising concern for the safety of a woman.

“At 5.20pm three people left the address and were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs. Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances but at this time, there is no evidence that anyone has been harmed.”