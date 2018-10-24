This is why the police helicopter was flying over Hastings today

A woman was arrested in Hastings this morning (Wednesday, October 24) after reports of an air rifle being fired in the street, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said armed police responded to the incident in Bembrook Road just after 9.50am, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter that was deployed to the scene.

He added: “A woman, who was unarmed, emerged from a house at 10.49am.

“A 57-year-old woman from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

“She remained in custody at 1.40pm on Wednesday.”