This is why police taped off an area of Brighton's seafront

An emergency incident in Brighton last night (Saturday) has been confirmed as a fight between two people.

At least four police cars and two ambulance vehicles were pictured at Brighton Palace Pier, where an area of the seafront was taped off.

Brighton police incident

Providing more details on the incident at 4.25pm this afternoon (Sunday), a Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 8.15pm to reports of two men fighting.

"One man was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital and another was arrested."

South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment on the incident.

