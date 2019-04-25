Thefts reported in Hastings and Rother

Thieves have stolen 40 fence posts from a property in Fairlight in one of three recent incidents reported in Hastings and Rother,

The fence posts, worth around £100, were stolen from a home in Channel Way, Fairlight, according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch bulletin.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting 0507 15/04.

In Winchelsea, an unsuccessful attempt was made to break into an out building in Laurel Lane, according to the bulletin.

Two men were caught on CCTV.

Anyone with information, report to police quoting 0456 16/04.

A black Volkswagen Transporter on a 14 plate has also been stolen from business premises in Whatlington.

The vehicle was valued at around £15,000, according to the bulletin.

Report any information to police quoting 1097 17/04.

Sussex Countrywatch is a partnership initiative to help strengthen and protect rural communities against crime by sharing information and providing practical prevention advice.

The bodies involved include Sussex Police, the fire service, the National Farmers Union and the Angling Trust.

