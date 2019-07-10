The 13 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Hastings town centre in May 2019, revealed by police.
The Hastings streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in May 2019, the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 66 anti-social behaviour reports in Hastings town centre in May.
On or near Queen's Road, 9 reported cases of anti-social behaviour