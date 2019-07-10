The 13 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Hastings town centre in May 2019, revealed by police.

The Hastings streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in May 2019, the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 66 anti-social behaviour reports in Hastings town centre in May. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only. More news: These are the 35 takeaways in Hastings with a five-star food hygiene rating

On or near Queen's Road, 9 reported cases of anti-social behaviour

On or near Robertson Street, 6 reports of anti-social behaviour.

On or near Havelock Road, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Pelham Street, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour.

