The 13 Bexhill streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police

The 13 Bexhill streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in July 2019, the latest crime figures available. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only.

On or near Western Road,7 reports of anti-social behaviour.
On or near Down Road, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour.
On or near Terminus Road, 5 reports of anti-social behaviour.
On or near supermarket, Buckhurst Place,5 reports of anti-social behaviour.
