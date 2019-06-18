The 11 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Hastings in 2019 - revealed by Police
The Hastings streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 87 violence and sexual offences reports in Hastings. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Nightclub
There were eleven reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a nightclub close to Cambridge Road.