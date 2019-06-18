The 11 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Hastings in 2019 - revealed by Police

The Hastings streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police

The Hastings streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 - the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 87 violence and sexual offences reports in Hastings. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were eleven reports of violence and sexual offences in or near a nightclub close to Cambridge Road.

1. Nightclub

There were nine reports of violence and sexual offences on or near White Rock.

2. White Rock

There were eight reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Cornwallis Terrace.

3. Cornwallis Terrace

There were six reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Robertson Passage.

4. Robertson Passage

