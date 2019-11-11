The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police in September
The 10 Hastings town centre streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in September 2019, the latest crime figures available. There was 50 reports of anti-social behaviour in total. All pictures are by Google Maps and are for illustrative purposes only. See also: The 9 Bexhill streets with the most anti-social behaviour reported to police
On or near Harold Place, 8 reports of anti-social behaviour.